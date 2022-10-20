CORUNNA — Residents from New Haven Township came out en masse to Wednesday’s Shiawassee County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting to voice their opinions against solar farms.
Former 35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco wrote a resolution detailing New Haven Township’s opposition to solar farms that was presented at Wednesday’s meeting by Shiawassee County Department of Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Timothy Hill and New Haven Township Trustee Mary Buginsky. Buginsky said the resolution contains over 180 signatures.
“New Haven Township is primarily rural and characteristically has some of this county’s most pristine agricultural and crop-land qualities and multi-generation farms. This board has historically encouraged the balance of orderly population growth and the maintaining and preserving of the above attributes and related to quality of life, health and welfare of its residents,” the statement reads.
Along with Hill and Buginsky, the majority of the crowd at Wednesday’s meeting came from New Haven Township residents wishing to speak out against solar farms.
“I’ve been up and down the solar farms in the county. One in particular that comes to mind is on New Lothrop Road. The poor guy has a 3- or 4-acre property and solar to the left of him now, right behind him and solar on the other side of him,” said New Haven Township resident Randy Janos. “When you look out the back door, all you see is solar panels and they no longer see the animals, they no longer see the soybeans and the corn. Their property is spoiled. To me, it looks like a $400,000 house and nobody here would give $100,000 for that house now with the view that was compromised by the solar farm.”
Matthew Wirwicki of New Haven Township also addressed the board.
“I have a list of the chemicals that are contained in these solar panels, and every one of them, from sulphuric acid to names that I cannot pronounce, there’s no way to dispose of these properly,” he said. “These are all contained in the glass and the film that’s put on the glass. The battery storage systems are a complete fire risk,” he said. “New Haven is a pristine township. We would like to maintain that pristine. We would like to see a half to 3/4-mile down the road without obstruction. The heritage that these people have that have been out here their entire life in the farming community should be maintained.”
Duane Wood, who represents Perry Township on the Zoning Board of Appeals, said the matter was not within the board’s jurisdiction.
“This board only acts upon appeals of zoning ordinance,” he said. “This board cannot grant or use variances, nor can they act to overturn anything by county planning commission, they have power to approve petition development in an area.”
Buginsky said New Haven Township residents became aware of the possibility of solar farm development after Peter Preston, Director of Community Development in Shiawassee County, addressed the county’s Economic and Physical Development Committee in June.
“We do have some commercial development as well going on in Perry Township as well as New Haven Township,” Preston said at the committee’s June 13 regular meeting. “We’re going to have an update next month for the board next month a report where we’re going to look at taxable value the county has received. We’re going to try and go back at least 10 years to see how much we have taken in by property tax, how much it’s changed over the years and what the effect of solar farms have been on individual areas in the county.”
While Preston never referenced solar farms when he addressed the same committee in July, the subject did come up in August after Shiawassee County Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, the commissioner whose district includes New Haven Township, asked: “You did find about who is mowing the solar things did you?”
Preston responded: “I’ve reached out to them but since I no longer have zoning jurisdiction. I’m a nobody to them; I have no enforcement over solar farms at this point, which is nice.”
It is unclear what Holzhausen and Preston were referring to. Preston, who is on the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals, declined comment on the matter immediately following Wednesday’s meeting. Holzhausen could not be reached for comment before press time.
Lostracco’s resolution also addressed other solar farm developments in the county. Previous solar farm developments include a $30-million Lyons Road Solar Project in Caledonia Township approved in 2019 amid controversy.
“Whereas causal observations in other parts of Shiawassee County where until recently also presented pristine, crop-producing lands are now chaotically displaced by hundreds (or more) acres of blight infestation in the forms of solar farms,” the resolution reads.
New Haven is a pristine township? Agricultural land is far from pristine due to the continual use of herbicides, pesticides, etc. Solar farms, etc. pollute the view, just as farming pollutes the air/land. Both are necessary evils.
