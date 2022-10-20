County logo

CORUNNA — Residents from New Haven Township came out en masse to Wednesday’s Shiawassee County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting to voice their opinions against solar farms.

Former 35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco wrote a resolution detailing New Haven Township’s opposition to solar farms that was presented at Wednesday’s meeting by Shiawassee County Department of Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Timothy Hill and New Haven Township Trustee Mary Buginsky. Buginsky said the resolution contains over 180 signatures.

(1) comment

Mother Hen

New Haven is a pristine township? Agricultural land is far from pristine due to the continual use of herbicides, pesticides, etc. Solar farms, etc. pollute the view, just as farming pollutes the air/land. Both are necessary evils.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.