CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday unanimously adopted the county’s 2022 general fund budget, which balances $19.8 million in revenues and expenditures.
The adopted budget draws no money from the county’s delinquent tax fund, a mechanism that’s frequently been used to balance the budget in previous years.
This marks the third year in a row that money from the fund did not have to be used, according to county coordinator Brian Boggs.
“All of the departments were very cooperative this year, for a second year in a row, working on this budget,” Boggs said Thursday. “I think we have a smooth process.”
The county experienced “substantial savings” in 2021, including nearly $ 1 million as a result of changes in health care funding strategies adopted by commissioners in 2020.
Prior to this year, the county contracted directly with Blue Cross for a self-funded employee health care plan. Through the board’s leadership in 2020, the county brought in third-party administrator/broker 44 North to set up a high deductible plan, with the deductible paid for by the county, and also changed how prescription drugs are filled.
“There was no change to coverage for the employees and the results have been realized as $800,000 in savings over the course of the year,” Boggs explained in November.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, described the health care savings as a “significant achievement” for the county, adding, as far as he can tell, this will be an annual savings for years to come.
A portion of the county’s $13.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be put to use as part of the 2022 budget, including for roof repairs to the county jail ($253,620).
ARPA funds will also be used to make up for some of the revenue losses incurred by the courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Boggs.
The county’s special revenue funds total about $56.5 million in revenues and $57 million in expenditures for 2022.
“(The difference between revenues and expenditures) is not due to county operations per say,” Boggs explained Thursday. “(Pleasant View) is spending from their fund balance for some additional projects that they are working on, so it gives us a total of $76.3 million in revenues, and a total of $76.8 million in expenditures.”
Removing Pleasant View, the county Road Commission and the Owosso Community Airport, the total county budget for 2022 reflects a $843,179 surplus.
That is an increase of $548,988 from 2021.
