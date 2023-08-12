PERRY — Kathleen Woolford went mostly sleepless Friday, wondering whether a tornado and the power outage that followed would mean the loss of thousands of dollars of supplies for her family-owned business in downtown Perry, Brent’s Pizza.

A generator and quick actions from repair workers meant everything was OK. Immediately after breathing a personal sigh of relief, Woolford quickly changed gears, deciding to do what she could to give relief — particularly to those who had either been affected by, or were working to clean up after the twister that tore through town at approximately 8 p.m. Friday night

