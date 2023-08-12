PERRY — Kathleen Woolford went mostly sleepless Friday, wondering whether a tornado and the power outage that followed would mean the loss of thousands of dollars of supplies for her family-owned business in downtown Perry, Brent’s Pizza.
A generator and quick actions from repair workers meant everything was OK. Immediately after breathing a personal sigh of relief, Woolford quickly changed gears, deciding to do what she could to give relief — particularly to those who had either been affected by, or were working to clean up after the twister that tore through town at approximately 8 p.m. Friday night
“When we didn’t have to throw it out,” Woolford said, “we wanted to give it away.”
Woolford figures Brent’s gave out around 138 meals Saturday — each one consisting of a large slice of either cheese or pepperoni and two breadsticks. Some were handed out at the shop, but the majority were dispersed after driving around and finding people cleaning up storm debris.
“We saw people, and we asked them if they wanted a meal,” Woolford said.
They sure did, as it turned out
“They were really happy. Everyone was super thankful,” Woolford said.
In the wake of Friday’s tornado, Perry residents and officials are marveling in two distinct ways — firstly, at the sheer destructive power of Mother Nature, and, secondly, the lack of resulting injuries (none confirmed) given the damage the city sustained.
The National Weather Service office in Pontiac classified the storm as a EF-1 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 95 mph. A statement from the NWS said the storm initially touched down 2 1/2 miles west of town at 7:51 p.m. near the intersection of Beardslee and W. Britton roads.
The storm then went through Ruess and Boulder Lake roads, leaving downed trees and fallen limbs. The storm strengthened as it entered the city. Damage at the intersection of Polly and Lamb streets and southeast to 2nd and Washington included uprooted tree, large sheared tree limbs and visible shingle and siding damage to homes.
The storm measured 430 yards at its widest point, or just shy of a quarter-mile. It left the ground at 8:03 p.m., about just west of town.
As of 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy spokesman Josh Paciorek said there are 140 customers whose power had yet to be restored. Paciorek said all power should be restored by this afternoon, and Consumers crews will continue working throughout the day to help meet that goal.
Perry Area Fire Deputy Chief Scott Grinnell remembers a tornado strike in the area once before — when he was growing up around the latter part of the 1970s. His memory of Friday’s event was much more vivid.
Grinnell was in the immediate vicinity when the tornado tore into the city’s Department of Public Works buildings.
The sound he heard was like “steel being ripped and torn,” Grinnell said Saturday while surveying the damage. All things considered, he said it “could have been a lot worse.”
Many downtown businesses reopened alongside Brent’s Saturday morning, Grinnell said, demonstrating the area’s resilience and the quick actions of emergency workers.
Those emergency workers have been augmented by numerous volunteers.
Many people around town came forward to ask what they could do to help.
Perry Mayor Sue Hammond said Meijer was bringing a truckload of bottled water for those in need, and several different Home Depot stores in the area have donated yard waste bags and other supplies to clean up storm debris.
“There have been lots of people … who have said, ‘How can I help?’ There’s still a lot to do,” Hammond said.
Meijer spokesperson Erin Cataldo said donations like that are nothing out of the ordinary for the retailer, which got its start in the small town of Greenville in 1934.
“Meijer cares about the communities it serves,” Cataldo said, “and it tries to do as much as it can for the communities its serves. Hopefully a donation of water will help Perry get back to normal.”
Even amidst all of the felled tree limbs and damaged buildings, Perry’s show of community spirit couldn’t help but touch many Saturday.
“It’s nice to see everyone in the community coming together,” Woolford said. “It was just really beautiful.”
