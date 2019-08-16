CALEDONIA TWP. — The Owosso Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Owosso Community Airport, 204 Airport Drive.
The organization is encourging pilots to bring their airplanes, including historical aircraft, military “warbirds” and home-built experimental airplanes.
The Owosso Composite Squadron will present information about its programs, including opportunities for aerospace education, emergency services and cadet programs for students age 12 to 18.
Aviation enthusiasts, community members and students are invited to attend.
Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Cafe will be open and the senior members and cadets of the Civil Air Patrol will host a bake sale and Wreaths Across America fundraiser.
The Owosso Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evenings and includes both senior (adult) members and cadets.
For more information, contact Squadron Commander John Orme at (810) 282-8200 or by email at Guardsman1963@yahoo.com.
