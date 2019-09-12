County considers increasing SCOA millage levy

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Council on Aging could see more funding — and area residents’ taxes could increase slightly — if the County Board today passes a resolution granting a millage increase request.
According to County Coordinator Mike Herendeen, voters approved up to 0.5 mills for the Council on Aging in August 2017 for four years.
However, SCOA agreed to spend less than the maximum levy. SCOA recently requested that it be allowed to access the full the millage funding.
The current rate is at 0.43 mills and the Council on Aging made a request last month that the full funds that the Shiawassee County voters approved be levied.
“The seniors, they said we appreciate the voters authorizing 0.5 mills, but we can do it for 0.43 mills and they did it for several years. This year, they would like to move it up and use the full amount that the voters approved,” Herendeen said.
According to Herendeen, there are several reasons SCOA has requested the additional funding be made available.
“Well, costs have gone up for them like everybody else,” he said.
“Some of their standard funding that had come from organizations was going to dip next year, so actually they’re almost pretty much just trading dollars,” Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, said.
In 2015 and 2016, the rate was 0.35 mills. In 2017, the rate was 0.43 mills and generated $743,392.
SCOA operates centers in Morrice, Durand and Owosso. Officials said previously the group aids more than 11,000 senior citizens annually.
