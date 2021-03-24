Break-in suspect arrested

CORUNNA — A 19-year-old Flint man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing a pair of motorcycles from an Antrim Township home the previous day.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Dep. Ryan Hall investigated a larceny of two dirt bikes from a home. The motorcycles were found and recovered from a ditch down the road from the victim’s home.
Oittio Thompson, of Flint, was arrested when he allegedly returned to the scene in an attempt to find the dirt bikes he had left in the ditch the night before.
Thompson was charged Tuesday in 66th District Court with breaking and entering of a building with intent. He pleaded not guilty.
Thompson is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:15 a.m. March 31 and a preliminary exam at 2 p.m. April 6, both before Judge Ward Clarkson.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash/surety bond.
The Sheriff’s Office noted there may be additional suspects. Anyone with more information should call Lt. Keith Hansen at (989) 743-3411, ext. 7225.
