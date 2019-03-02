CALEDONIA TWP. — The Caledonia Township board Monday voted 6-0 to appoint Ed Bruckman as township supervisor.
Bruckman served as a trustee on the board for 16 years. Township Clerk Marcy Brady said Friday the board felt he was the most qualified member to accept the position.
The township supervisor position was left vacant when Joe DeCaire passed away in February. Bruckman’s term as supervisor will be up in November 2021.
“I wanted the job, so I was ready for a change and something different,” Bruckman said.
Bruckman will be in charge of doing budgets, looking after construction projects and upkeep on the township hall, among other things.
The board now must fill the trustee seat Bruckman held which also ends in November 2021.
Brady said board members were asked to provide names of individuals they think are qualified. Bruckman said the township has 45 days from Monday to fill the open trustee position, and he hopes to fill the position at the next board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. March 18.
“We’re going to have to pick someone out of many candidates and we will consider everyone,” Bruckman said.
