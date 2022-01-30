OWOSSO — DeVries Nature Conservancy is encouraging you to snuggle up with a loved one on a 30-minute one-horse open sleigh ride along its trails Feb. 1 as part of its Sweetheart Sleigh Rides fundraiser.
Cost is $150 for a private sleigh ride for two. A roaring bonfire awaits couples when they return, along with a a box of chocolates, courtesy of Murtles Chocolates. JMarie Photography will be there to capture the moment, with digital copies included.
Call DeVries to reserve your time slot at (989) 723-3365.
