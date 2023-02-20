Owosso City Government seeks help in locating missing resident

OWOSSO — The Owosso Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Nick Malachowski, a 34-year-old Owosso resident, per a City of Owosso Government Facebook post on Sunday.
The post states that Malachowski was last seen on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. near Hopkins Lake. Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart said this morning that the county’s emergency management system and the Michigan State Police are providing the department assistance in the ongoing search.
