The Argus-Press
The Consumers Energy Foundation announced they are accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for their 2022 Prosperity Awards, which total $500,000.
The deadline for submitting a letter of intent, the first of two application steps, is due at 5 p.m. today.
According to their website, the Consumers Energy Foundation will award two or more Michigan nonprofits who are seeking to “support economic development and improve the welfare of communities in Michigan.” Each can recieve up to $250,000 in funding.
The press release noted that letters of intent should support the foundation’s “Neighborhood Revitalization and Arts & Culture priorities,” which were outlined in the release:
Neighborhood Revitalization: “We believe that all Michigan residents deserve a safe, affordable community in which to live and work. That’s why the Consumers Energy Foundation supports nonprofits and municipalities that champion programs aiming to transform communities into attractive neighborhoods, revitalize commercial corridors, encourage downtown development, reduce blight, and create safe and affordable housing.”
Arts and Culture: “We imagine a Michigan where every community is not only livable, but lovable, complete with attractive public assets and attractions that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike. Arts and culture are integral to the vitality of the communities we serve, providing job and educational opportunities, attracting visitors, and creating vibrant communities in Michigan.”
After the letters of intent are reviewed, the foundation will choose which organizations will qualify to submit the full application in June.
In addition to the Prosperity Awards, the Consumers Energy Foundation gives away two other rounds of grants through the Planet Awards and the People Awards. The winners of the 2022 Planet Awards were announced on April 25, and application requests for the 2022 People Awards will be announced later this year.
In total, the foundation gives away 1.5 million in grant funding between the three awards.
One of the requirements for receiving the Prosperity Award is that the project in question “must impact a territory that is served by Consumers Energy,” according to the foundation’s website and press release. For more information, visit consumersenergy.com/community/foundation/prosperity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.