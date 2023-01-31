OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center opened its first exhibit of 2023 today, featuring the works of numerous local and regional artists.
According to an SAC press release, Andrew Rieder of Owosso, Arthur Johns of Elsie, Anita Brett of East Lansing, Jamie Anthony of South Bend, Ind., Nanette Mathe of Lansing, and Bobbie Margolis and Melinda Pope, both of Okemos, will be showcasing their work until Feb. 5. All of the artists’ work will be available for purchase. A ‘Meet the Artist’ event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Rieder creates paintings that are “intended to be visual metaphors for ongoing human struggles,” and his goal is to reflect society.
Johns is a sculptor who forges metal pieces out of plate and steel. “The forms that I’ve been creating, although purely sculptural, tend to have an implied functional element,” he said in a press release. “My work is often described as having a mechanical ‘feel’ to it. This is probably due to the fact that many of the components are in fact based on elements that can be found in antique machinery, while also utilizing organic proportion and form.”
Brett is influenced by the impressionist era, especially by Monet and van Gogh.
Anthony, Mathe, Margolis and Melinda Pope have collaborated to create and display multimedia works including fiber, photography, mixed media and collage.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive in Owosso, is open to the public from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Arts Center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. SAC, which is celebrating its 51-year anniversary in 2023, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.