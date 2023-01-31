OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center opened its first exhibit of 2023 today, featuring the works of numerous local and regional artists.

According to an SAC press release, Andrew Rieder of Owosso, Arthur Johns of Elsie, Anita Brett of East Lansing, Jamie Anthony of South Bend, Ind., Nanette Mathe of Lansing, and Bobbie Margolis and Melinda Pope, both of Okemos, will be showcasing their work until Feb. 5. All of the artists’ work will be available for purchase. A ‘Meet the Artist’ event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

