CORUNNA — An East Lansing man was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for attempting to have sex with a (fictitious) 15-year-old minor.

Jacob Guild, 28, received the sentence at a hearing Friday morning. He was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 48 days served.

