CORUNNA — An East Lansing man was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for attempting to have sex with a (fictitious) 15-year-old minor.
Jacob Guild, 28, received the sentence at a hearing Friday morning. He was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 48 days served.
Guild, who has five prior felony convictions, was apprehended in a sting by the county sheriff’s “Shiawassee Human Oppression Team” (SHOT) in mid-May.
His extensive criminal history notwithstanding, Guild claimed to regret his actions.
“I’d like to apologize for my actions and have great remorse,” Guild said before receiving his sentence. “I believe I can come out a better man from this and learn from my mistakes and take full responsibility.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted that Guild’s prior offenses included sexual assault and dissemination of inappropriate photos.
“I think the court should take that into consideration,” Koerner said.
Stewart then reviewed Guild’s other convictions for “sexually deviant behavior.”
“You really hit again with this one,” Stewart said. “When you think it’s a 15-year-old that you’re going to traffic, that’s just a line we can’t allow you to cross. Even though it was law enforcement on the other side, you were ready to pay a 15-year-old for sex. That, combined with your record, is troubling to the court. What’s even more troubling, is it appears you really don’t have any insight into your criminal behavior, because you believe you were entrapped.”
Guild pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to felony counts of child sexually abusive activity (CSAA) and attempted resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Stewart sentenced Guild to one year on the resisting/obstructing count, and at least 10 years on the CSAA count. Those sentences will run concurrently.
Online district court records indicate Guild posted a cash/surety bond following his arrest, but that bond was apparently revoked following his guilty plea, and he was lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting sentencing.
