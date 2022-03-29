Howard changes course, will run for state senate instead

OWOSSO — Daylen Howard, a Republican who announced in August he would seek the state house seat representing the bulk of Shiawassee County, announced Monday he would instead run for state senate.
Howard’s campaign said Monday in a press release he changed his mind after having conversations with the community and was encouraged to consider the senate.
“We need a strong candidate to present the Republican message in November and I’m honored that many in the community believe I’m the best candidate to do that,” Howard said in the press release. “I am lucky to be grounded in a solid Michigan work ethic and value system that I learned from my mother growing up. I am not running to be another politician. Workers, small businesses, families, single parent homes, and people of every color will have someone fighting for them each morning that they get out of bed once I’m elected,” said Howard.
Howard will be running for Senate District 28, which encompasses most of Shiawassee and Clinton counties, along with the northeastern part of Ingham County.
Howard is an “Owosso-born” native, who says his top priorities will be to lower gas prices and reduce inflation and “ensure our children have the best education opportunities and first-class schools, and invest more in green energy for Michigan jobs and families.”
State Senate District 28 will mostly replace state Senate District 24, currently held by Republican Tom Barrett, R-Owosso. Barrett is running for the new 7th District in the U.S. House against incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly.
Howard originally intended to run for the state house seat held by Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who is term-limited. Democrat Mark Zacharda and Republican Kevin Rathbun have announced their intentions to run for the seat; Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole has also expressed interest in running, though he has announced no formal decision.
