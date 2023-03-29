Friends of the Shiawassee River announces new executive director

CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River has announced the appointment of Liz Roxberry as its new executive director, effective April 1, according to a press release.
“The Friends is very excited for Liz to start with us,” FOSR Board President/CEO Nick Terek said in the release. “Our board wants to continue to be viewed as a trusted resource in this community. This includes expanding our already great programs, and that meant hiring an executive director with an extensive nonprofit background who understands our mission. Liz is the perfect fit, and we couldn’t be happier she chose to come work with the Friends of the Shiawassee River. We are so looking forward to her expertise moving this organization forward and continuing to do amazing things for the Shiawassee River.”
“More than anything, I’m thrilled to share in the Friends of the Shiawassee River’s vision.” Roxberry said Wednesday. “The remarkable part of this community is the nonprofit sector and how it lifts the community up.”
Roxberry takes the reins of FOSR after serving for 9 years as the executive director of the Fenner Conservancy/Nature Center in Lansing. She has over 18 years of experience in managing nonprofits, conservation and environmental education. She has also worked in the Michigan United Conservation Club as its statewide education coordinator.
Additionally, Roxberry has earned congressional recognition for her efforts at Fenner, and was a member of the Hunter Heritage Workgroup of the Department of Natural Resources.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have a fantastic board, and they have done a fantastic job strategically planning,” Roxberry added. As she steps into her new role, the first few months will be dedicated to concentrating on working with the board on strategy, with no huge changes planned. “When we think of the Shiawassee River, we think about the totality of the river basin and how it impacts everyone who enjoys it.”
Roxberry attended Central Michigan University, and is a “proud Chippewa.”
She owns a farm in Henderson, and is the mother of six-year-old Rilyn, who attends Corunna Public Schools.
