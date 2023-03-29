Friends of the Shiawassee River announces new executive director

LIZ ROXBERRY

CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River has announced the appointment of Liz Roxberry as its new executive director, effective April 1, according to a press release.

“The Friends is very excited for Liz to start with us,” FOSR Board President/CEO Nick Terek said in the release. “Our board wants to continue to be viewed as a trusted resource in this community. This includes expanding our already great programs, and that meant hiring an executive director with an extensive nonprofit background who understands our mission. Liz is the perfect fit, and we couldn’t be happier she chose to come work with the Friends of the Shiawassee River. We are so looking forward to her expertise moving this organization forward and continuing to do amazing things for the Shiawassee River.”

