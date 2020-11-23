OWOSSO — A person died by their own hand Saturday in Collamer/Hopkins Lake Park, police said.
The individual reportedly committed suicide at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the park. The Owosso Public Safety Department responded to the scene.
An investigation has been opened, Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said this morning. He declined to identify the manner of death, describing the situation as “sad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.