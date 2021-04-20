Apparently delusional man sent to prison over break-in

CORUNNA — A Flint man who apparently suffers from mental illness was sentenced to prison Tuesday morning in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart for breaking into a Shiawassee County barn in August 2020 to steal money and a truck.
Antwan Willis, 50, will spend a minimum of two years, two months in prison for felony larceny, unlawful driving away of an automobile and larceny over $20,000 (all posted as habitual offender-second notice).
Both Willis and his attorney, Amy Husted, asked for a sentence through mental health court, but Willis doesn’t qualify.
Stewart said Willis was not eligible for Shiawassee County’s treatment courts because he is not a resident. He’s also ineligible for Genesee County’s programs because he has lost his housing there while incarcerated and waiting for his case to be resolved.
“You seem like a nice enough fellow to talk to,” Stewart said. “Unfortunately, you did break into somebody’s home and steal their money and their vehicle. And that’s bad… That makes people feel unsafe when they can’t feel safe in their home.”
He was credited with 250 days served and ordered to pay court costs and fines, as well as $389 in restitution to the victim and $9,042.11 to the victim’s insurance company.
Willis apparently suffers from mental illness, noted defense attorney Amy Husted.
Willis believes he married singer Rihanna online. He claimed to own a $69 million home in Beverly Hills, California. Willis also apparently received spam email, which he apparently believed was genuine, that claimed he had a bank account with millions of dollars in it waiting to be claimed.
“I got married online to Rihanna,” Willis said at Tuesday’s online hearing. “She hasn’t (inaudible), so I’m kind of upset with her.”
Stewart noted a psychiatric examination had found Willis mentally competent to stand trial on the charges.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said community supervision “doesn’t work” for Willis, and left sentencing to the discretion of the court.
Husted noted Willis is “somewhat delusional” to his “finances and monetary status.” She pointed out Willis had spent time in the Michigan Psychiatry Center in the past in connection to an unrelated case, has been diagnosed as bipolar and takes psychiatric medication.
“He has a long history of mental health issues,” Husted said. “He spent 17 years in the Center for Forensic Psychiatry on a not guilty by reason of insanity. He got an assault charge and did prison time for that. At the time he was at the center, his diagnosis was schizophrenia.”
Willis also asked for mental health court as part of any sentence he receives, and apologized to the victim in a short statement.
“I understand I did something wrong,” Willis said. “I probably do have a debt to pay to society that needs to be paid.”
Husted explained Willis got into an altercation with another man in Flint, and police responded. An officer gave Willis some money, pointed west, and “told him to start walking.” Willis walked 15 to 18 miles along M-21 before breaking into a barn and stealing money and the farmer’s truck. After driving to Owosso and buying food and clothes, he was stopped by police and arrested.
Following Willis’ arrest, he was arraigned in 66th District Court Aug. 14, 2020, before Magistrate John Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Willis has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since that time.
His case was bound over to circuit court in December 2020 and he pleaded guilty at a hearing Feb. 21.
In return for his plea, the larceny over $20,000 charge was dismissed.
