walmartstandoff

Shiawassee County Sheriff's Deputies respond to a situation in the Caledonia Township Walmart parking lot Wednesday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

CALEDONIA TWP. — A standoff between law enforcement officials and man, thought to be armed, who had barricaded himself in a vehicle in the Caledonia Township Walmart parking lot was resolved peacefully early Wednesday evening when the individual surrendered himself to officers at around 5:30 p.m.

Per Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman, no shots were fired by any party, and no one sustained any injuries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.