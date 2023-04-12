CALEDONIA TWP. — A standoff between law enforcement officials and man, thought to be armed, who had barricaded himself in a vehicle in the Caledonia Township Walmart parking lot was resolved peacefully early Wednesday evening when the individual surrendered himself to officers at around 5:30 p.m.
Per Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman, no shots were fired by any party, and no one sustained any injuries.
“Everyone is going home safe tonight,” said Chapman.
The standoff lasted several hours, beginning in the early afternoon, after the Owosso Police Department responded to a “check welfare” call on a possibly armed and suicidal subject.
As OPD officers were responding they learned that the subject had left the residence he had been at.
By tracking his phone, law enforcement officials were able to locate him in a truck in the Walmart parking lot at 1621 E. M-21.
Contrary to social media hearsay, the man did not enter the Walmart, however it, along with several other nearby businesses, did lock down while the situation played itself out.
After police and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the man’s vehicle, it was determined that he was unlikely to pose a threat to the public or police and a negotiator was summoned to attempt to extricate him safely.
This attempt was ultimately successful and the subject was taken into custody to undergo a mental health evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.