WOODHULL TWP. — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office today said a woman who jumped from a vehicle on I-69 Tuesday afternoon is in critical condition at Sparrow Health System.
Sheriff’s Lt. Cory Carson said the 29-year-old woman was being transported from a medical facility near Detroit to a residence in Nashville about 2:30 p.m. when, witnesses said, she “voluntarily” jumped from a vehicle.
Witnesses told Central Dispatch the victim, who was not identified, was unconscious and bleeding from her head after the incident.
LSW fire and ambulance personnel also were called to the scene, just west of Woodbury Road.
Westbound I-69 was closed for about an hour and a half after the incident.
