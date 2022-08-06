By SHELBY FRINK
For the Argus-Press
CORUNNA — An Owosso man with a repeated history of drug possession was sentenced Friday after being caught with Methamphetamine while on parole.
Cedric DeWeese, 29, plead guilty on June 23 to possession of meth and was given a minimum, concurrent sentence of two years, four months in prison. His sentence is not to exceed 15 years.
“How can we help you if you won’t help yourself?” asked 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart. “You won’t go to treatment…I don’t know how to get you to stop.”
In 2016, DeWeese became the first participant in the Shiawassee County Drug Court — a treatment program designed to rehabilitate repeat drug offenders, possibly allowing them to avoid jail time. Since then, he’s been referred to other forms of treatment — all of which, Stewart said, he failed to complete.
Stewart also pointed out that DeWeese overdosed eight times in three months.
“There’s nothing left we can do for this gentleman, this county’s tried to rehabilitate him and he just gets on parole and he overdoses,” said County Prosecutor Scott Koerner. “I agree with the court that there seems to be no effort towards sobriety.”
DeWeese began his final statement before sentencing by apologizing to Stewart for their past encounters.
“To be honest I feel like it’s a little bit of an inaccurate statement for the agent to say that I have not put in any effort into staying clean because I don’t personally know him,” DeWeese said.
Stewart reminded DeWeese that he went “AWOL” from inpatient treatment twice since most recently going on parole. He added that he did not participate in outpatient care or mental health treatment — an ordered condition of his parole.
DeWeese said he has struggled with heroin addiction for nine years and is not sure how to explain his addiction to anyone who has never experienced it themselves. “What I can tell you is this: No one wants to be strung out on drugs, Judge Stewart; no one wants to be an addict, no one wants (to) repeatedly go to prison.”
The court denied further, additional treatment resources as previously ordered for parole, and DeWeese was ordered to pay financial obligations to the court equalling $1,159.
“The only thing that seems to work is to separate you from the drugs — that is prison,” Stewart said. “Don’t leave it to us to fix you because we can’t; it has to be up to you. And until you make that choice, you and I are going to do this every couple of years until I retire or you die or both.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.