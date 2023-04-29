OWOSSO — Some of Shiawassee County’s best student artists are set to be honored Sunday at the 51st Annual Countywide High School Scholarship Show & Competition at the Shiawassee Arts Center.

The upstairs of the SAC has been full of beautiful artwork from 112 area high school students since Wednesday, when the five-day show began. The show concludes Sunday with a reception and awards ceremony, where 18 students will be honored with awards, ranging from $25 to $600 and totaling $2,275.

