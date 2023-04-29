OWOSSO — Some of Shiawassee County’s best student artists are set to be honored Sunday at the 51st Annual Countywide High School Scholarship Show & Competition at the Shiawassee Arts Center.
The upstairs of the SAC has been full of beautiful artwork from 112 area high school students since Wednesday, when the five-day show began. The show concludes Sunday with a reception and awards ceremony, where 18 students will be honored with awards, ranging from $25 to $600 and totaling $2,275.
Linda Ruehle, arts education director at the SAC, said seven schools and one home-schooled student participated in 2023’s show. For the show, students were emailed the parameters in February, and student work was submitted to the SAC by art teachers and students on April 24.
“I think it gives them more confidence seeing their work displayed in a professional gallery. As an artist, it’s hard to put your work out there,” she said.
Ruehle said the artwork was judged by Andrea Czarnik, a Saginaw-based artist, and presentations are awarded points with 40% of the judging coming from originality/creativity, 40% on technical skill and 20% on presentation. Seniors can submit as many as three pieces of art, and all other students can submit two.
“It’s amazing what these students come up with,” she said. “It’s great to see the talented youth we have.”
The majority of the awards are funded by community partners, such as the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild. Others are in the memory or honor of someone and funded by family members, such as the Janis Kazen Senior Award, who exhibited work at the SAC, and two Karen Stadler Awards worth $50 each to the winners. Stadler was previously a board member at the SAC.
The Janis Kazen Senior Award, as the name implies, is given to a senior planning to continue their education in an art-related field. It is the show’s top award.
