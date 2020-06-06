LANSING — State Rep. Ben Frederick this week was nominated by the Speaker of the House to serve on the newly formed Michigan Workforce Development Board.
The board, established by the governor May 29, will be responsible for the development and continuous improvement of the workforce development system in Michigan. The board will help develop, implement and maintain the four-year state workforce development plan required to continue receiving funds from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
“I’m incredibly excited to have an opportunity to join together with a group of people who share my passion for helping others gain the skills they need to lead successful careers,” said Frederick, R-Owosso. “Workforce training programs and educational opportunities help remove barriers and give hardworking Michiganders a chance to improve their lives.”
The board also is tasked with helping the governor advance her goal of helping 60 percent of Michigan’s workforce achieve a post-secondary degree or certification by 2030.
