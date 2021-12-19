Looking out for crime victims at difficult time

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s victim rights coordinator handles a variety of duties, but a key role is leading domestic abuse survivors through a confusing system.
“They need help going through this process and understanding the legalities and all the court dates and all that kind of stuff, the court hearings,” Barbara Haber-Grinnell said. “They don’t know how to navigate this process very well.”
Haber-Grinnell began her new role in September,and said she’s getting settled in and acclimated to the position.
She replaced Wendy Hay, the longtime former coordinator who left to take the same position with Clinton County.
The victim rights coordinator in Shiawassee County assists crime victims, such as domestic violence and criminal sexual conduct survivors, with scheduled court proceedings, keeping them updated during the process, and explaining the overall court process.
The coordinator also accompanies victims to hearings, and they are available to answer questions victims may have.
“I find it very rewarding,” Haber-Grinnell said. “I find it rewarding helping victims and helping people in general. It’s one of the reasons I went into occupational therapy, was to help.”
Haber-Grinnell, who is married with five daughters, obtained her bachelor’s degree from Baker College in occupational therapy assisting while working in her former capacity with Voices for Children as a forensic interviewer. Before that, she worked for a private practice with people with traumatic brain injuries.
“I worked (at Voices) for three years and that’s how I met (Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner) and how I met Wendy,” Haber-Grinnell said. “I think it was an easy transition for me to go into this position.”
Koerner said the new coordinator will be strong advocate for victims.
“Barbara is a natural fit for the victims advocate position for our office, based upon her forensic interviewing skills,” he said. “She is passionate about helping children and adult victims. She will be the voice for children and victims who would otherwise not be heard. We are extremely grateful that Barbara joined our team and she is already making a major contribution to the office.”
Haber Grinnell said hearing graphic details of cases can be disturbing, but helping victims deal with those things is why she first became a forensic interviewer.
“I’m sure there’s been moments where it’s affected me, hearing the things you hear and the things that happen to these kids, it’s unbelievable,” Haber-Grinnell said. “But I really felt like when I became an interviewer and occupational therapist, I really found my niche. I really enjoyed what I was doing.
“I couldn’t tell you why, I think it was probably my training — detaching from that,” she said. “Knowing that what you’re actually doing is helping the child or victim to heal and get the justice they deserve. There’s a good outcome from it all.”
She added that there are moments when it’s difficult to detach in those situations, especially in criminal sexual conduct cases, but that makes her only try harder.
“I would like to see more resources to help domestic violence victims,” Haber-Grinnell added. “I’d like to see more of that in this position. I’m still learning in this position.”
She added that she enjoys working with Koerner, and has known him since she worked as a forensic interviewer.
“I think very highly of Scott,” Haber-Grinnell said. “I worked really closely with him at the Child Advocacy Center, and that’s how I came to this position. I really appreciate him… He approached me to consider this position and I was really honored that he did that. I’m very confident in his abilities.”
