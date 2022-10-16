Plenty of local Halloween happenings on the docket in weeks to come

Halloween is right around the corner, and some families may be wondering when and where some appropriately thematic, family-friendly events might be occurring.
Well, wonder no more. What follows is a short roundup of some of the various Spooky Season happenings around the area in the coming days.
Vibrant Life Senior Living: The Lodge of Durand — Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Cider and donuts will be provided with music by DJ Spins. If anyone would like to make a candy donation or would like to provide a trunk for use, please contact Alicia at 810-287-3046.
Roma’s Back Door — Jeep Night in the Pits Trunk or Treat from 6-9 p.m.
Durand United Methodist Church — Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. There will be games, treats, a hayride and more. There will also be 200 pumpkins given away. In the case of poor weather, the event will be held in the church activity center.
Byron First United Methodist Church — Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m.
Elite Early Learning Center — Trunk or Elite (similar to a Trunk or Treat) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Interested in decorating a trunk? Contact Kayla Morell at 989-627-9860 or by email at kmorell.elite@gmail.
Emerson Elementary School — Truck or Treat from 6-7 p.m. Car/Trunk decorating is from 5:15-5:45 p.m.; best trunk wins a prize.
Owosso Farmers Market/Downtown Owosso — Trick or Treating from noon to 1 p.m.
Grace Bible Church of Owosso — Trunk or Treat from noon to 2 p.m.
American Legion Post 57 — Trunk or Treat held in the parking lot west of the American Legion Post 57 from noon to 2 p.m.
Joe-Lee’s Crosswinds Cafe — Trunk or Treat on the Tarmac at 2 p.m.
Myers Lake Camping and Cabins in Byron — Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Village of Vernon — Trick or Treating from 1-3 p.m.
GracePointe Wesleyan Church — Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
New Lothrop Nazarene Church — Trunk and Treat from 6-7 p.m.; There will be games and candy for children in the 6th grade or younger. Flashlights are recommended and attendees must bring their own containers to collect candy.
Owosso, Byron, Perry, Durand, Elsie and Laingsburg communities — Trick or Treating is from 6-8 p.m. In the past, Bancroft has also held trick or treating from 6-8 p.m.
Village of Lennon — “Halloween in Lennon” is from 6:00-7:30 p.m. There will be a Trunk or Treat, games, candy, firetruck and police vehicle tours, and donuts and cider. Fifty-dollar gift cards will be given to the top three decorated trunks — most creative, best overall and the scariest. Located in Uptown Lennon by the flashing lights on M-13.
Paramount Children’s Therapy Center in Chesaning — Halloween Open House from 6-8 p.m. There will be face painting, popcorn, a bounce house, balloon animals, candy, games, gift card giveaways and more. This free event is hosted by Paramount Children’s Therapy Center and Paramount Rehabilitation Services.
Elsie Fire Station — Party after 8 p.m., with hot dogs, cider, games and more.
McCurdy Park Youth Center/Commercial Building — Trunk or Treat from 5:30-6 p.m. and a Halloween Party from 6:30-8 p.m.
Hope Vineyard Church — Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m.
Duplain Church of Christ — Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be candy, games, food and inflatables.
Owosso First United Methodist Church — Halloweenie Roast: Free drive thru dinner from 4-6 p.m. People can get a hot dog, some chips, a cookie and water before heading out to trick or treat. Attendees should go to the north side of the building.
