CORUNNA — Jovi Doyle was sentenced to at least two years in prison for first-degree home invasion Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Defense attorney Matt McKone gave an impassioned allocution before his client was sentenced to prison, asking that Doyle be placed in the county’s Drug Court program.
“I want to take a shot with Mr. Doyle and prove to the court that our local system works. And I know it works, I’ve seen it work. I’ve seen it work for clients who were in worse places than Mr. Doyle.”
McKone said his client was a taxpayer and that the court had a duty to keep the community safe.
“I’m there every week,” McKone said. “Each one of these sentencings, you know like the back of your hand.”
Doye apparently blamed drugs on “judgments” he made while being charged.
“I don’t want to see my family torn apart,” he said.
Stewart, however, questioned why Doyle got into a fight with another inmate while he was incarcerated while awaiting trial. Doyle also made over 100 phone calls from the jail that were against an apparent personal protection order.
Stewart also noted Doyle ran from police during his arrest and spit on an Owosso police officer at the hospital.
“You called her 102 times,” Stewart said. “What that tells me is that one of two things are true: You either have extremely poor impulse control, or you don’t care about the rule of law. I can’t help you. I’m sorry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.