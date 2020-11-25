Area nonprofit organizations are banding together to make one request this holiday season: Give where you live.
With a goal of raising $100,000 and/or generating 100 volunteer hours, 22 local nonprofits have joined the Giving Tuesday global movement.
Scheduled for Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday links individuals worldwide with causes to strengthen communities and encourage charitable giving (typically online).
The local effort has taken on the name #raiseUPshiawassee, as participants strive to raise awareness and focus on the needs of Shiawassee County residents.
Organizers say the goal is not only to raise funds, but also to inspire action by asking donors to offer their time and talent to benefit the community.
“We’re hoping (this) inspires our community members to give back to the causes and issues that matter to you,” Yvette Collard, associate director of the Cook Family Foundation, said during the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Topics@Twelve meeting Tuesday. “This massive wave of giving and collaboration demonstrates how much power we have to create change.”
According to Collard, #raiseUPshiawassee is a unifying brand representing the work of several nonprofits in the community, approximately 22 this year. The brand is led by three key organizations: The Cook Family Foundation, the Shiawassee Community Foundation and United Way of Genesee County (serving Shiawassee County).
The phrase itself was coined in 2018, following a trip by Collard and fellow colleague Lorraine Austin to the national Giving Tuesday Summit in Dallas, Texas.
The beginning of the local movement dates back further, to October 2017, when Austin and others approached Collard and the Cook Family Foundation about participating in Giving Tuesday.
Kim Renwick, director of the Shiawassee Community Foundation, said there are many ways individuals can help #raiseUPshiawassee.
“You can volunteer time if you don’t have the funds to donate,” Renwick said. “Businesses can do this by volunteering a group of employees to help with a nonprofit in some project that they have whether it be shoveling snow, raking leaves, folding letters and mailing them, anything like that.”
Volunteer hours don’t necessarily have to be completed within the next two months, she added, acknowledging health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus.
“You can volunteer in the spring (or in the) summer to donate to that nonprofit and we can still count it toward the Giving Tuesday volunteer time,” she said, noting every little bit helps.
For more information about the local #raiseUPshiawassee campaign and how to get involved, individuals and businesses may call Renwick at (989) 725-1093.
To donate or volunteer, visit raiseupshiawassee.org.
Participating organizations this year include:
— The American Red Cross
— The Arc of Mid-Michigan
— Capital Area Community Services
— DeVries Nature Conservancy
— Durand Union Station
— FridgeBot Foundation
— The Friends of the Shiawassee River
— Girls on the Run of Mid-Michigan
— Great Lakes Bay Health Centers-Shiawassee
— Great Start Collaborative-Shiawassee
— The Laingsburg Clothesline
— Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts
— Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee
— SafeCenter
— Shiawassee Arts Center
— Shiawassee Community Foundation
— Shiawassee Council on Aging
— Shiawassee Family YMCA
— Shiawassee Hope
— Shiawassee Humane Society
— Shiawassee Hunger Network
— Voices for Children
