CORUNNA — Former Assistant Public Defender Charles Fleck has left the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office in an apparent shakeup in personnel.
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin confirmed Tuesday morning that Fleck was no longer with his office.
The change comes in the midst of court proceedings for a Byron man, Jeffery Whalen, who is accused of killing his neighbor’s cat, which Whalen claims had been killing his chickens. Whalen said that he has “every right” to defend his livestock, but 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied a defense request at a hearing Monday to dismiss the case on defense-of-property grounds.
Fleck had been Whalen’s lead attorney prior to Monday. Assistant Public Defender John Gorniak was Whalen’s attorney of record at Monday’s hearing, and the public defender’s office request was denied.
Fleck started at the public defender’s office in December 2021, after practicing law in numerous Michigan counties since 1983. He attended Toledo Central Catholic High School before attending the University of Toledo for his undergraduate degree.
He then attended Cooley Law School for his Juris Doctorate degree. Fleck worked as a purchasing agent and vice president at a company for about 12 years before he went to law school.
