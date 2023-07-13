Looking for closure: Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeking fresh leads in department’s only cold case

CORUNNA — Herb Leach clearly recalls the last conversation he would ever have with his son, Matthew.
It was a Friday — on the cooler side for late July with a high of just 70 degrees Fahrenheit per archival data — and the 22-year-old had just gotten paid.
“He’d been working, he had money in his pocket and he said, ‘Dad, I’m going out tonight’,” Leach recalled Wednesday.
“I said, ‘Well, behave yourself. I’ll see you tomorrow. But he never came home.”
Matthew Leach’s body, clad only in undershorts, was found by hunters in a wooded area near M-21 and Reed Road on July 31, 1992. He was last seen alive between 10 and 11 p.m. on July 24, when he walked away from the since-closed Colonial Coney Island restaurant at 2931 Corunna Road in Flint, where he had gone to meet an ex-girlfriend.
Leach’s unsolved murder is the only cold case on the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department’s books. It haunts many in law enforcement locally, including Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman.
Chapman has decided to make a renewed push to solve this 31-year-old mystery.
On Wednesday, he held a press conference, with Herb Leach in attendance, imploring any member of the public with information pertaining to the case to come forward, without fear of prosecution.
“If there is someone out there who may have not been truthful, but is willing to come forward now, there will be no one in trouble for this,” Chapman said.
“We are looking and doing everything we can to solve this case so the family can have closure.”
Among the reasons to bring the case to the public’s attention now, Chapman said two stand out: The anniversary of Leach’s disappearance and death is approaching, and lead Detective Mark Pendegraff is at a point in his investigation where both he and Chapman believe the public can be of help.
Chapman also feels duty-bound to tackle the case.
“When you’re in charge of a community and your main job is the safety of that community, it wears heavily on us,” Chapman said. “It becomes frustrating, because you know someone did it, but … we’re not going to stop.”
When he was last seen, Chapman said Leach was wearing a white T-shirt bearing a Camel cigarette logo, designer jeans and black cowboy boots with silver-colored tips. None of that clothing was ever found.
Leach had been living on Court Street in Flint at the time of his death, but had grown up in a neighborhood near where M-21 and M-13 intersect in Venice Township.
His death left family members devastated and grieving, and the pain hasn’t eased with the passing years. Matthew’s mother, Jeanette, died in 2012.
”It would be nice to know why someone would do this to him,” Herb Leach said. “I just don’t understand why someone would want to kill him and leave him out in a field.”
The family has agreed to give a $4,000 reward to anyone who presents evidence that would lead to arrest and conviction.
“If (anyone) knows anything about it, get over to the sheriff’s department,” Herb Leach said.
“If we can get the person who did it, I”ll give them the $4,000.”
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (989) 743-3411. Det. Pendergraff may be reached at that same number, then dialing extension 7233.
(1) comment
How sad for this family!
So has the case of the young man who was murdered by the arson fire at the now Wesenner building been solved?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.