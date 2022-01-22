Owosso man gets three months in jail for road rage incident

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to three months in jail and two years of probation Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for a road rage incident in August 2021 in which he pulled a knife and threatened to “gut” the victims.
Tyler Prost, 29, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines and probation oversight fees. He was credited with three days served.
Before sentencing, Stewart described the road rage incident, in which another motorist had pulled out in front of Prost’s vehicle on M-21.
Prost then proceeded to chase down the other driver, before passing them and “slamming on his brakes” several times. The victim attempted to get away from Prost, but he continued to follow them through several parking lots. He then stopped his vehicle, pulled out a knife and waved it at the victim and her passengers, threatening to “gut them.”
The victim then called police, and a deputy with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office responded. The deputy was forced to tackle Prost to subdue him, and Prost was arrested.
Prost was charged Aug. 10, 2021, with four felony counts, including carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felonious assault, and assaulting/resisting a police officer.
Court records indicate he pleaded not guilty to all charges, and posted a $5,000 bond the same day. Prost had been free on bond prior to Friday’s sentencing.
As part of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, Prost later pleaded guilty to the felony assaulting/resisting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery.
However, Stewart pointed out that Prost had continued to test positive for marijuana, which is legal in Michigan but prohibited by the terms of Prost’s bond, almost five months after he was charged.
Prost also admitted to court staff he had consumed alcohol while on bond.
Stewart had previously considered revoking Prost’s bond after positive tests for marijuana, but Prost told Stewart he “could prove” that he hadn’t been using by showing tests that indicated his levels of THC were decreasing.
However, Prost was unable to provide documentation that his levels were decreasing, and Stewart said Prost had been leading the court staff “on a wild goose chase.”
Previously, Prost had been considered for one of the county’s treatment courts, but Stewart said that because of Prost’s alcohol and marijuana use, that option was no longer on the table and instead sentenced Prost to the jail term.
Prost had no criminal record in Shiawassee County prior to the charges he was sentenced for Friday.
