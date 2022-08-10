Western Dressage Walk-trot, 17-21
First Place: Sydney Cairns
Western Dressage Walk-trot, 14-16
First Place: Sierra Smith
Western Dressage Walk-trot, 12-13
First Place: Ashtyn Lantz
Second Place: Evelyn Harrand
Western Dresage Walk-trot, 8-11
First Place: Karley Sargent
Second Place: Madison Deal
Western Dressage Novice, 8-21
First Place: Miley Spiess
Second Place: Josie Ward
Dressage Introductory Walk-trot, 17-21
First Place: Abbey Angst
Dressage Introductory Walk-trot, 14-16
First Place: Sierra Smith
Dressage Introductory Walk-trot, 12-13
First Place: Dylan Pauldine
Second Place: Shelby Tanner
Third Place: Brooklyn Mallory
Dressage Introductory Walk-trot, 8-11
First Place: Koen Gentner
Second Place: Kinley Long
Dressage Novice, 8-21
First Place: Julliane Michon
Second Place: Reagan Gentner
Dressage Training Level, 17-21
First Place: Jessica Spaleny
Second Place: Maddie Daenzer
Third Place: Kendall Shettler
Dressage Training Level, 14-16
First Place: Grace Spiess
Second Place: Madison Bradley
Dressage Training Level, 12-13
First Place: Gracie Meyer
Second Place: Autumn Gentner
Third Place: Tayloe Spielman
Dressage First Level, 17-21
First Place: Malary Thorsby
Second Place: Autumn Merrihew
Dressage First Level, 14-16
First Place: Jaxon Smith
Second Place: Baylie Villani
Dressage First Level, 12-13
First Place: William Shubitowski
Second Place: Kayla Hook
Western Dressage, 17-21
First Place: Bailey Spaleny
Second Place: Brynley Hay
Third Place: Ashley Abrams
Western Dressage, 14-16
First Place: Adele Jones
Second Place: Samantha Snider
Western Dressage, 12-13
First Place: Barett Yoho
Western/English Riding, 8-21
First Place: Brynley Hay
Ranch Riding, 17-21
First Place: Autumn Merrihew
Second Place: Brynley Hay
Third Place: Malary Thorsby
Ranch Riding, 14-16
First Place: Baylie Villani
Second Place: Adele Jones
Third Place: Jaxon Smith
Ranch Riding, 12-13
First Place: Barett Yoho
Second Place: Gracie Meyer
Third Place: Tayloe Spielman
Reining, 17-21
First Place: Brynley Hay
Second Place: Autumn Merrihew
Third Place: Avianna Jackson
Reining, 14-16
First Place: Adele Jones
Second Place: Grace Spiess
Third Place: Keiana White-Lauderdale
Reining, 12-13
First Place: Barett Yoho
Second Place: Autumn Gentner
Third Place: William Shubitowski
Trail Walk-trot, 17-21
First Place: Sydney Cairns
Second Place: Abbey Angst
Trail Walk-trot, 14-16
First Place: Sierra Smith
Second Place: Matthew Nichols
Trail Walk-trot, 12-13
First Place: Ashtyn Lantz
Second Place: Shelby Tanner
Third Place: Isabelle Sumner
Trail Walk-trot, 8-11
First Place: Carter Hartsuff
Second Place: Karly Sargent
Third Place: Kinley Long
Trail, 17-21
First Place: Brynley Hay
Second Place: Avianna Jackson
Third Place: Autumn Merrihew
Trail, 14-16
First Place: Keiana White-Lauderdale
Second Place: Gabrielle Sumner
Third Place: Baylie Villani
Trail, 12-13
First Place: Barett Yoho
Second Place: Williams Shubitowski
Third Place: Gracie Meyer
Trail Novice, 8-21
First Place: Miley Spiess
Second Place: Reagan Gentner
Trail Miniature Horse in Hand, 8-21
First Place: Lisi Cooke
Second Place: Koen Lantz
Third Place: Sara Knoblauch
Trail in Hand, 8-21
First Place: Lauren Gentner
