OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation has awarded 11 fall grants to various non-profits.
These grants were made available through eight of the foundation’s grant funds. Combined, the grants total $52,733.
“We would like to thank all our fund representatives, donors, and community supporters for making these grants possible and as always, thank you to the non-profit recipients in our area who work tirelessly to make sure the community has necessary resources and local needs are met,” the SCF said in a press release.
The Fall 2021 grant recipients are as follows:
The Kailey Elizabeth Jordan Memorial Fund
Purpose: Provide scholarships to accredited Michigan horse camps to allow Michigan handicapped or terminally ill children who love horses and would benefit from therapeutic horseback riding.
Grant: Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles (OATS) — $3,000
- Therapeutic riding lessons for youth in Michigan
The Memorial Healthcare and Memorial Healthcare Foundation Fund
Purpose: Provide support for health education activities and programs proposed by other community organizations that are designed to enhance community health and wellness.
Grant: The ARC Mid-Michigan: $5,000
- Support for after school programs and summer day camp
Grant: Shiawassee County Families Against Narcotics — $5,000.00
- 9/11 Run Drugs Out of Town event, FAN awareness
Grant: Shiawassee County Health Department —$4,874
- Safe Sleep for Babies in Shiawassee County initiative
Grant: Voices for Children Advocacy Center — $22,803
- Support for mental health services for child abuse survivors
The PFC Shane Cantu Memorial Fund
Purpose: Benefit qualifying charitable organizations, schools, health and human service organizations, municipalities, and other governmental entities to support veterans’ programs and projects in the Shiawassee County area.
Grant: Shiawassee Family YMCA — $2,950.00
- Operation Salute: Opportunities for veterans that combine fitness, wellness and social engagement to create healthy mind, body, and spirit.
The Montgomery Family Fund
Purpose: Support conservation, recreation, the arts and children or individuals with special needs.
Grant: The ARC Mid-Michigan — $866
- Support for after school programs and summer day camp
The Playground Restoration and Maintenance Fund
Purpose: Established by the Cook Family Foundation to provide materials and supplies to volunteer groups who commit to repair or enhance public playgrounds and other recreational facilities for youth in Shiawassee County.
Grant: Corunna Public Schools — $1,240
- Louise Peacock Children’s Services Pre-K play system
The Debra Wegman Memorial Fund
Purpose: Support programs focusing on healthcare, education, arts and theatre, community improvement, ministry and spiritual enrichment, beautification projects (especially water-related projects), youth programs, senior programs, or other unmet charitable needs.
Grant: Shiawassee Council on Aging — $5,000
- Mobile arts program
Grant: Michigan Laborers’ Training & Apprenticeship Institute — $1,000
- Playground equipment and maintenance at CrossPointe Kids Playground in Perry
The Russell and Annabelle Woodard Family Fund
Purpose: Benefit family, youth, beautification and preservation projects in Shiawassee County.
Grant: Michigan Laborers’ Training and Apprenticeship Institute — $1,000
- Playground equipment and maintenance at CrossPointe Kids Playground in Perry
For any questions or further information regarding a fund, go to shiacf.org or contact the SCF office at 989) 725-1093.
