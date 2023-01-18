City of Owosso receives highest audit assurance

Owosso Mayor Robert Teich, Jr., center, speaks during Tuesday's Owosso City Council meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso has received the highest level of assurance for its yearly audit.

Matthew Holland, an accountant at Gabridge & Company, PLC, presented to the city council for nearly 20 minutes on Tuesday, reporting the audit’s findings for the city’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

