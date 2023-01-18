City of Owosso receives highest audit assurance

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso has received the highest level of assurance for its yearly audit.
Matthew Holland, an accountant at Gabridge & Company, PLC, presented to the city council for nearly 20 minutes on Tuesday, reporting the audit’s findings for the city’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The audit is part of the checks and balances system by which the state of Michigan ensures that municipalities comply with all state financial regulations.
It found that the city’s total net position — the difference between its assets and its liabilities — for the close of the most recent fiscal year was $72,309,324 in the black, with combined program and general revenues for the city’s activities amounting to $22,076,048 and expenses amounting to $17,644,169. The city’s net position improved by $4,431,879 from the previous fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
“The city should expect to receive the highest level of assurance every year, but it’s not guaranteed, so congratulations on that,” Holland said.
Per the audit, $53,673,653 or 74.3% of the city’s net position is net investment in capital assets — a valuation derived from the city’s investments in land and improvements, machinery and equipment, and infrastructure minus related long-term debt. Owosso’s more liquid assets, which can be used for ongoing obligations or new activities, made up about 15% of the city’s net position at $10,821,753.
Holland reported that there were a few significant changes in the city’s assets and liabilities. Cash and investment increased nearly $1.8 million, and capital assets increased by almost the same amount.
The city’s net pension liability decreased by $3,191,637, but the 14% rate of return on investment was approximately the same (13.9% for fiscal year 2021). In 2020, the City of Owosso Employees Retirement System assets were transferred to the Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan (MERS), which administers investment activities.
Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. asked Holland about pension liability funding. Holland said the system was about 97% funded, an increase from last year’s figure of 90.2%.
Holland said that no single federal audits were required, as the city’s federal expenditures were less than $750,000, which he attributed to the city “not spending” its American Resuce Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the 2022 fiscal year. Additionally, he said the audit also found no internal control deficiencies and no deficit fund balances requiring corrective action.
The audit found that the combined fund balance for the city’s governmental funds was $12,287,437, a decrease of $1,110,789 from the previous fiscal year.
The city’s general fund, which increased by $799,000 for the 2021 fiscal year, did not see an increase in the 2022 fiscal year. The city’s general fund decreased by $254,634 to roughly $7.3 million. Holland said roughly $2.5 million of that is unassigned, which can be used as the board sees fit and transfers out.
“As a city of your size, I’d say that’s what I’d expect of you in that area,” he said. Holland attributed the decrease in the city’s general fund to expenditures on projects.
