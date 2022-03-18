The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Argus-Press came away with three awards in the Michigan Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest.
Former managing editor Dan Basso won second place for a column criticizing the county board of commissioners giving themselves bonuses with COVID-19 relief funds.
Argus-Press staff writer Josh Champlin and former staff writer Greyson Steele also took second place for a story about the board of commissioners misapplying board resolutions regarding per diems and reaping additional pay they were not entitled to.
Current managing editor — and former sports editor — Ryan Weiss won second place for a column calling for the statue of Bo Schembechler to come down at the University of Michigan over allegations the former football coach did not do enough to protect former players from Dr. Robert Anderson, who abused hundreds of students at the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.