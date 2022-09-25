Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership granted AEDO status

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership was recognized Tuesday by the International Economic Development Council for becoming certified as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO).
“We certainly want it for our organization, to show our stakeholders that we’re doing things the right way, but what it really does is it brings visibility to Shiawassee County,” said President and CEO of the SEDP, Justin Horvath.
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has over 5,200 members, and only 71 of the economic development organizations, now including the SEDP, have AEDO status.
The economic development conference was held in Oklahoma City from Sunday to Wednesday. Horvath and SEDP Board Chair, Bryan Marks, were given a plaque on Tuesday in honor of the accomplishment by IEDC President Nathan Ohle.
Horvath was quoted in a press release saying, “We are tremendously honored to receive this recognition from the IEDC. Economic development is truly a team effort, and we are grateful for the support of our board, staff, investors and all of our stakeholders in making this possible.”
Marks said he believes Justin Horvath gives Shiawassee County has one of the best economic developers in the entire country — a sentiment he says is echoed from other economic developers wherever he goes.
The process to become an AEDO involves a peer review process to determine if the organization meets certain professional standards. There are two phases; the first is a documented review and the second is an onsite visit.
Horvath said the two peer reviewers who visited the county met with 40-plus stakeholders in Shiawassee County, as well as those who work with the SEDP, to get a sense of how the organization was doing. The SEDP was evaluated on their programs, strategic plans, organization, budgeting process, policies and procedures, engagement with stakeholders and that they were generally “doing things the right way.”
Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years, which is done through submitting fresh documents with the possibility of further onsite visits.
In addition to receiving recognition for their accomplishments, Marks said during the conference he and Horvath met with developers from all over and learned about better ways to develop communities and how to encourage businesses and people to move to the area. One of the things discussed was how important quality of life is to the growth of a community.
“With the generation coming up now, they look at lifestyle even more than they do a career — career comes second,” Marks said. “They look for a good quality of life.”
Marks added that the International Economic Development Council gears the economic development organizations towards attracting new generations by highlighting certain aspects of the community such as the arts, attractions, environment and more.
