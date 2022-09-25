Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership granted AEDO status

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership was recognized Tuesday by the International Economic Development Council for becoming certified as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO).

“We certainly want it for our organization, to show our stakeholders that we’re doing things the right way, but what it really does is it brings visibility to Shiawassee County,” said President and CEO of the SEDP, Justin Horvath.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.