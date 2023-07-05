Corunna Fourth to enter new era as longtime chair steps down following latest bash

Outgoing Corunna Fourth Chair Angie Fernette poses next to an electronic display

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

CORUNNA — Another Fourth of July is in the books.

While there will almost certainly be a few rogue pyrotechnic displays dotting the skyline on weekend nights for the remainder of the summer as enthusiasts burn through their stockpiles, most of the rockets have done their red glaring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.