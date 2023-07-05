Corunna Fourth to enter new era as longtime chair steps down following latest bash

CORUNNA — Another Fourth of July is in the books.
While there will almost certainly be a few rogue pyrotechnic displays dotting the skyline on weekend nights for the remainder of the summer as enthusiasts burn through their stockpiles, most of the rockets have done their red glaring.
For Angie Fernette, the passing of this year’s Independence Day is likely sitting rather differently than in years past.
That’s because, for the first time in over 20 years, she doesn’t have a municipal-scale shindig to plan for next year’s Fourth.
The longtime chairperson for Corunna’s Fourth of July announced ahead of this year’s celebration that she would be relinquishing her role upon its conclusion.
Fernette will still radiate red, white and blue — just a bit more quietly.
To the best of her recollection, Fernette transitioned to the chairperson role around 2002 after volunteering and serving as treasurer.
Since then, she’s done her level-best to ensure that the Fourth is celebrated to the fullest.
Tuesday’s event was representative of her organizational efforts.
Patriotic revelers who chose to spend their holiday in Corunna had something to do from just after dawn, to just after dusk — including a 5k run, pancake breakfast, a car show, a parade, multiple competitions and, of course, fireworks.
One thing Fernette takes pride in is having kept Corunna Fourth as close to free as can be for attendees.
“I just love seeing people here. It’s amazing that Corunna is still able to provide an event that is free, basically,” she said.
“If you don’t want to spend any money,” she continued, “you can just come down here, be here all day long and find something to do. If you want to spend money, of course you can!”
Over the years, she’s noticed people usually come for the full day, perhaps going home briefly at dinner time.
The logisitics of setting up the event have grown more complicated over time, according to Fernette.
Inflation has also been an issue, particularly in the firework department.
Since 2020, Fernette said the cost for a 25-minute light show has gone from $13,000 to more than $20,000. She’s hoping another sponsor will step in and join with Meijer to help keep the show going.
Sponsors aside, the person who will be keeping the show going in the immediate term is Leigh Walker, the activity/events director for the City of Corunna.
Walker shadowed Fernette this year in preparation for 2024.
“Leigh stepped up to the plate,” Fernette said. “She’s been working with me off and on this year to start to get oriented. I’m excited to see her take over and see what new things she can bring to the event.”
