CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners Thursday authorized the creation and posting of an assistant finance director position, a move several board members believe will not only ease the workload of current finance director Tracy Bublitz, but will also help several county departments work through their own financial challenges.
Board members voted 5-2 Thursday to create the position, with commissioners Dan McMaster, R-District 2, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, dissenting.
The full-time position, which includes a salary range of $70,000 to $75,000 per year, with benefits, has been built into the 2021 budget, County Coordinator Brian Boggs said.
The individual hired to fill the role will be responsible for coordinating, preparing and monitoring the annual budget, planning and directing county accounting processes, supervising accounts-payable and payroll personnel and preparing/presenting financial reports, among other duties, according to the position summary. The county aims to have the employee in place by Jan. 1.
“It’s really about making sure that our finances are in a safe place so that other departments can get the services that they need and the help they need, including additional personnel,” Boggs said during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. “Without additional support managing finances, it’s going to be difficult for departments to expand later on.”
Several board members Wednesday acknowledged the current burden placed upon Bublitz, noting she often works late into the evening to keep up with the workload. Commissioners also mentioned the county’s 2019 audit, which has still yet to be completed.
The county experienced a substantial setback in the audit process in March, according to Boggs, as Saginaw-based Rehmann business advisers — the county’s auditing firm — paused operations for approximately nine weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm also had difficulty accessing the county’s BS&A accounting software while working remotely, he said, adding he’s hopeful the firm will be able to formally present the audit during the November board of commissioners meetings.
“I think we all need to remember we are under a corrective action plan with the Michigan Department of Treasury,” Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, said. “We cannot mess around with this. If it were not for Tracy, we would probably be looking at a state takeover of our finances.
“This is not something that we can just brush aside,” she continued. “We spend a significant amount of money cleaning up errors from the entire year and we call it audit prep. It’s not necessarily audit prep, it’s fixing everything we don’t do the entire year, so if we have this person to help other departments, to help this office do things correctly in the first place, it’s always easier and more efficient to do it right the first time.”
Holzhausen suggested a different solution.
“If Tracy has to work that many hours, maybe we should just give her a little raise instead of taking on a whole new person with all of the liability and health care and all that,” he said. “If departments can’t take care of their own things and we have to go over and babysit them, that’s not good either.”
“At least for the next year we need someone to help get everything entered into the system,” Boggs said. “If the board wishes to remove (the position) after 2021, that’s a discussion for the budget, but I think we definitely need some help, at least in 2021.”
