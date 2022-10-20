CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ruled Wednesday that Mark Latunski, who admitted to killing Kevin Bacon in December 2019, is guilty of first-degree murder and now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Stewart called the murder of Bacon a “cold calculation” when making the ruling Wednesday morning.
Latunski previously pleaded guilty in September to open murder and mutilation of a human body. Following the plea, Stewart had to hold a “degree hearing” to determine whether Latunski was guilty of first- or second-degree murder, or possibly manslaughter.
The hearing began Tuesday morning in circuit court and lasted all day, continuing into Wednesday morning. At Tuesday’s hearing, Stewart and attorneys watched about 31/2 hours of Latunski’s interview with Michigan State Police detectives.
Several investigators testified Tuesday, before watching the video of Latunski’s confession immediately following his arrest. Wednesday, the prosecution and defense offered their closing arguments.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Bacon just wanted to get home safe.
“He wanted to be protected,” Koerner said “He wanted to make sure he was going to go home.”
Defense attorney Mary Chartier argued Bacon’s murder was not “premeditated” because he did “not measure the circumstances at all.”
Latunski did not show any emotion as Stewart made his ruling. A pre-sentence conference is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Dec. 15, according to court records.
In Michigan, any conviction for first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
