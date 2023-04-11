CORUNNA — All three of Corunna Public Schools’ Odyssey of the Mind teams recently won their respective regional and state competitions at Thornapple Kellogg Schools in Middleville, and are hoping to bring home world championships at Michigan State University next month.
Founded in 1978, Odyssey of the Mind challenges competitors to come up with creative solutions to posed problems. Students often spend months in preparation for their competitions, and their solutions can involve writing, design, construction and theatrical performance. There is also a spontaneous portion to competitions, in which teams generate solutions to problems they haven’t seen before.
Corunna’s teams — which compete in separate age-defined divisions (Division 1 covers Grades 3-5, Division 2 Grades 6-8 and Division 3 9-12) — earned a number of individual medals, in addition to team banners and trophies.
At the world finals, which run from May 24-27, the Cavaliers will be competing against approximately 800 other teams from all over. In addition to the U.S., Odyssey of the Mind has a presence in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico and numerous other countries.
“It is both an honor and an adventure for an Odyssey of the Mind team to advance to (the) world competition,” said Daniel Flynn, a Corunna coach. “The students have worked since September preparing for the regional/state competition.”
Other coaches include Judy Flynn, George Flynn and Alex Sanderson.
Corunna’s teams tackled their “problems” in various ways.
The Cavs’ youngest OMers faced a “Pirates and Treasure” problem, which required teams to sail a “ship” to reclaim stolen treasure and return it to the Queen’s Kingdom. Division 1 team members Aiden Nellis, Alan Jones, Cal Butts, Hayley Kennedy, Harrison Lindberg and Henna Nellis crafted a performance which saw them travel through a “Sweets Land” to capture the treasure.
Corunna’s Division 2 team took on a “Because iCan Problem,” in which teams create a device to perform a simple task and a series of actions that make completing it more complicated. Their performance centered on a bar of soap wanting to become a bath toy. Division 2’s team includes Isabel Bentler, Abigail Bentler, Asher Nellis, Ezra Nellis, Kaminee Auge, Claire Chunko and Olivia Chunko.
Division 3 created a performance about a group of pets that wanted to be adopted, and created a device so people would adopt them.
Division 3 members include Evelyn Lindberg, Emmie Hebekeuser, Nya Dameron, Donovan Holzhausen-McCarrick and Brayden Williamson.
Corunna’s Odyssey of the Mind teams have been historically among the best around, with six world championships (in various divisions) coming in 1991, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2019 and 2020.
