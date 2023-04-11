CORUNNA — All three of Corunna Public Schools’ Odyssey of the Mind teams recently won their respective regional and state competitions at Thornapple Kellogg Schools in Middleville, and are hoping to bring home world championships at Michigan State University next month.

Founded in 1978, Odyssey of the Mind challenges competitors to come up with creative solutions to posed problems. Students often spend months in preparation for their competitions, and their solutions can involve writing, design, construction and theatrical performance. There is also a spontaneous portion to competitions, in which teams generate solutions to problems they haven’t seen before.

