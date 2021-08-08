OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Nov. 22.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center.
Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3.
There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Items to Note
Owosso: Produce Drop on Monday morning; Parkinson’s Support Group at 5 p.m. Wednesday
Durand: Free hearing checks from 10 a.m. to noon
Morrice: Caregivers Support Group at noon Monday
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Chicken pot pie, mixed veggies, fruit
Tuesday — Baked potato with ham and bacon, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, muffin
Wednesday — Chili with beef, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
Thursday — Chicken tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit
Friday — Spaghetti with meatballs, Italian beans, fruit, garlic bread
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Cheeseburger casserole, peas, fruit, bread and butter
Tuesday — Goulash, cauliflower, fruit, garlic toast
Wednesday — Country fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruit bread and butter
Thursday — Beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit crispito
Friday — Breaded baked chicken, broccoli, diced redskin potatoes, fruit, roll
