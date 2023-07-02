Singing a song of praise: Local gospel concert series turns 25

OWOSSO — Lynn Webster has a longstanding appreciation for vocal harmony. He ought to. He’s provided the backdrop to plenty of it as a pianist.
After joining the Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Caledonia Township as its minister of music in 1997, Webster had an unshakeable notion — He wanted to bring tight-harmonied gospel quartets to Owosso.
That’s exactly what he did. This year, the concert series he usered in, known as “SUMMERPraise!,” is turning 25.
Each year the series consists of six Sunday evening gospel quartet concerts — with occasional trio shows.
The participating groups occasionally have national profiles — though acts from closer to home are a staple.
The series this year will begin on July 9 through Aug. 13 on Sundays.
A SUMMERPraise! press release notes that some of the national groups brought to Owosso for the series in previous years have been charted in the magazine “Singing News: The Voice of Southern Gospel Music.”
This year’s lineup features three national groups: The Foresters from Portland, Tennessee; Down East Boys from Reidsville, North Carolina; and The Browders from Kingsport, Tennessee.
Local groups include Owosso-based The Sheldon Family, The Thurstons (from Holt) and The Stronghold Quartet (from Fowlerville).
A 1964 Owosso High School graduate, Webster says that music has been his whole life. His musical accolades include receiving a bachelor’s degree in music from Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, and teaching band and choir classes in South Carolina and Michigan, including in the Perry Public School District.
While the music played and sung at SUMMERPraise! will largely be the same this year as it has in years past, there will be one significant departure.
After years of holding the series at the Don and Metta Mitchell Performing Arts Amphitheatre next to the old Owosso Middle School building, concerts will be heading indoors for 2023.
Lynn Webster’s wife, Diana Webster, who helps organize SUMMERPraise!, said that the series’ first five shows this year will be held at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene sanctuary, 1865 M-52, while the sixth will take place at at The HUB Owosso First Church of God.
The Websters, and the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association, elected to leave the series’ longtime home due to concerns about parking and liability insurance costs.
The process for scheduling events at the Mitchell Amphitheatre has undergone some changes in the past year.
Owosso Public Schools sold the old Owosso Middle School to Venture Housing Inc. in July 2022, and signed an easement with the City of Owosso in Nov. 2022, allowing the city to maintain ownership of the amphitheater.
Webster said she was told by Owosso Assistant City Manager Amy Fuller this spring that the city — other than two parking spaces near the amphitheater — does not own the adjacent parking lot to the amphitheater, and thus, they couldn’t guarantee her use of the lot. Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne confirmed this arrangement on Friday.
Webster specified that she was never denied use of the amphitheater by the city, but decided this venue would not be a practical one for the group.
“We have handicapped people and a lot of our people are older, and they can’t walk a block or two carrying an armchair,” she said.
“I’m hoping and praying that people who love the amphitheater will find their way indoors and not get offended by us using other churches and they will just come and enjoy the concert,” she said.
Like in previous years, financing for the series comes from patrons’ donations. Many patrons donate in honor of friends and family, Diana Webster said.
The series typically has about 55 patrons per year, but, while are there several new patrons for 2023, so far only 40 have signed up. Diana Webster says that said that patron financing is vital, because contracting the necessary groups costs about $12,000 this year.
“The national groups are real expensive. Only collecting an offering would no where near cover the costs of contracts,” she said. “Patrons are the only way we can keep this going.”
To become a patron, interested parties are encouraged to send $50 or more to Lynn Webster at 814 E. Oliver St., Owosso, with checks made out to the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.