OWOSSO — For the last two years, Owosso’s Curran Jacobs, 34, has put his professional wrestling career “on hold,” but he’s been anything but idle in that time.
Jacobs wears a plenty of hats.
The 2007 Owosso High graduate and former two-year Michigan State wrestling captain, is an actor, teacher and the current Trojan wrestling head coach, which would be more than enough to keep most folks hopping. But that hasn’t stopped him from piling on side gigs — the most substantial of which must be directing the 75-minute wrestling documentary “For the Love of Catch,” set to premiere at NCG Owosso, Saturday, Oct. 1., with showing at 6 and 8:15 p.m., followed by with an afterglow celebration taking place immediately afterward at nearby Roma’s Back Door restaurant.
The film is an obvious passion project for Jacobs, whose life has been half-lived on the mat or in the ring.
Known as “The Giant Slayer,” Jacobs captured the World Catch-as-Catch-Can Wrestling Championship in 2018 by defeating three other opponents, all some 30-40 pounds heavier, according to him. This success played no small part in his eventual filmmaking turn.
“After I won the 2018 world championship, I started posting videos, going after one of the greatest grapplers on the planet — Gordon Ryan,” Jacobs said. “And these videos I used an old pro wrestling tactic — being very loud and obnoxious and going after this guy — to create some controversy and drama, drawing a crowd and drawing some interest for the match. Well producers D.J. Perry and Tony Hornus caught on to these videos. And they were like, ‘You and your team making these videos are talented. Why don’t you cut the act and actually put that energy into creating a film — sharing the history of catch wrestling?’”
What exactly is catch wrestling? That some might have to ask that question is what animated Jacobs’ fervor for this project. It’s a question he himself might have struggled to answer as recently as 2012.
“Which is crazy,” Jacobs said. “Because high school and collegiate wrestling came from catch wrestling.”
According to Jacobs, catch wrestling is essential a primal, anything-goes version of the grapple.
“Catch any move you can, to make the other guy quit,” Jacobs said. “Yelling, ‘Uncle,’ originated from catch wrestling.”
“Most people, me included who wrestled for Michigan State, have no idea how rich the history was for wrestling.” he went on. “Catch wrestling started in the 1870s in the U.K. and then it got popular at the turn of the century over here in America. The traveling carnivals had the strongman, usually a catch wrestler who would challenge the townspeople to a match and make good money off of them.”
Jacobs believes his film is among the first to properly explore this rich tradition.
“That’s why I’m about to jump out of my seat, because I’m so excited. … What we’ve captured in this film, has never been captured like this before,” Jacobs said. “We have all the dots connected in explaining the history of wrestling and how it ties in so closely with our society and civilization. And I think people are going to be shocked when they realize how huge wrestling was back in the day.”
The documentary features several interviews from wrestling luminaries including Randy Couture, Josh “The War Master” Barnett, Dan “The Beast” Severn, Dan Gable and Gokor Chivichyan. The writers were Jacobs and world-reknowned wrestling author and historian Mike Chapman and the camera work was done by Daniel Chipman and Adam Towner, said Jacobs.
Jacobs spends as much time in front of the camera as behind it.
“I am … the host of the film,” Jacobs said. “I appear throughout the whole film as I travel with Mike Chapman. And I kind of tug the audience along as we travel through time with interviews from some of the greatest legends in MMA and wrestling.”
He said shooting for the film began in the winter of 2020 and was completed in 2021.
“We were in the middle of the pandemic,” Jacobs said. “Because I remember everything got shut down in March. I was a week away from my second professional fight and it got shut down. So we sent our camera man, Dan ‘The Man’ Chipman, in a van by himself. He traveled across the country collecting the interviews. He was with our celebrities.”
Jacobs, Chapman and cameraman Towner, meanwhile, went to different locations which held historical wrestling significance, including sites where President Abraham Lincoln is believed to have wrestled as a youth in the 1830s.
Author Champman was an invaluable resource to the project.
“He’s a special guy and he’s like the Van Helsing of wrestling,” Jacobs said.
“He’s like the ultimate professor. He’s an endless just stream of knowledge when it comes to the history of wrestling.”
One of Jacobs’ biggest highlights in making the film, he said, was getting a chance to meet Dan Gable in his home.
“Gable is an Olympic gold medalist from 1972 and an absolute legend in the sport of wrestling,” Jacobs said. “And he gave us his insight on the history of professional wrestling. It was a special moment. Catch wrestling gave birth to folk style, freestyle wrestling, which is high school and college style wrestling … It was an unbelievable day with Dan Gable, he’s so intense and so passionate. And we just rolled the camera.”
Like any film, Jacobs’ had its share of hurdles to overcome. The pandemic was chief among those, leading to several cancelled interviews.
“For the Love of Catch” isn’t Jacobs’ first Hollywood turn. He has a Master’s Degree from MSU in acting and has appeared in episodes of “Modern Family” and “Glee.”
He’s also the lead in the yet-to-be-released “Silent Night in Algona,” directed by fellow Owosso-native Anthony Hornus, a former Argus-Press reporter turned filmmaker who helped produce Jacobs’ documentary.
Hornus said that the audience will be captivated Jacobs’ end product.
“We let Curran run with this,” Hornus said.
“He has the expertise. Our non-profit (The Red, White and Blue Project, which honors the stories of veterans) is doing all the accounting. Much of proceeds will go to veterans groups. Myself along Collective Development Inc. CEO D.J. Perry, our for-profit company, have assisted and guided Curran on the business end of the project. The creative has been mostly all Curran’s.”
