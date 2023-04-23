By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — One word came to mind for Irene Hosking when describing the turnout Saturday afternoon at Corunna VFW Post 4005 for her 105th birthday celebration: “Overwhelming.”
The celebration for Hosking — a World War II Army nurse and a former commander of VFW Post 4005, along with the Shiawassee County Council VFW — came two days after her actual birthday, but the delay dampen the spirit of the occasion, allowing, as it did for bigger and better attendance.
Hosking was honored both by board members of VFW Post 4005 and political figures at the state and federal levels. State Rep. Brian BeGole was present, as were representatives of the offices of U.S. Representatives Dan Kildee and Elissa Slotkin, off in Washington.
VFW Post 4005 Commander Fred Blair’s remarks for the occasion included some light humor, regarding a floral arrangement he gifted her.
“I give her them roses because we were at a meeting one time for an Eagle Scout, and I had to give a little speech, and I told everybody that ‘she’s nothing but a thorn in my butt.’ Then I said, ‘She’s also my rose,’” he said.
Blair went on to laud Hosking as one of the first female nurses to administer anesthesia during World War II, and that age has scarcely dimmed her capacity.
“Most people look up to her, and she’s very well knowledged on a lot of things. Even at this age, she’s got a real good memory. She’s a little hard of hearing right now, but she can read through our rituals real good,” he said.
Daren Humes, incoming commander of VFW Post 9931 in Bridgeport, said he also met Hosking when he joined the VFW about eight years ago. He said her’s was the first name brought to his attention at his first district VFW meeting. He was told: “Don’t get caught eating with your hat on or Irene will find you.”
“It’s been rewarding to watch her — with her age, her wisdom — she’s always pleasant at every event and conference. She’s always been a beacon to me and inspired me through her services and what she does to do more in my service for the community and veterans,” Humes said.
Rep. BeGole spoke and gave Hosking a special tribute.
“It’s a special and meaningful day for you, and a true honor and privilege to be able to give a special tribute for you today. We honor Irene as an individual who truly understands the beauty of life and its challenges and trimuphs,” BeGole said. “Irene grew up in a world quite different from the one we know today. That Irene has lived through this period has given her the insight, experience and wisdom that few of us can fully appreciate. Her bravery and expertise were instrumental in saving countless lives and providing comfort to those in need.”
Hosking was born April 20, 1918, to Harry and Hilma M. Cox in Hurley, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Hurley in 1936 and continued on to Milwaukee Wisconsin School of Nursing, graduating in 1940.
Hosking joined the Army Nurse Corps on May 15, 1942. Her first base was Fort Custer, followed by Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy) in Wisconsin. After additional stops in Oklahoma and California, she shipped to Australia.
“You did the same type of nursing (as on the home front), but they were all males and no females,” Hosking said of her service Saturday. “It was different, very different, but I enjoyed every minute of it (relieving) pain (and) suffering. The blood part really got me, because how do you fix a broken heart? It was a heartbreaker.”
Hosking’s foreign military service took her to several cities in Australia, where she served for two years, one month and 15 days. She separated from military service on Feb. 28, 1946.
Hosking came to the Owosso area in 1946, becoming superintendent of nurses at the Shiawassee County Hospital located on Lyons Road, which later moved to Norton Street in Corunna and was called Pleasant View. She resigned from there in 1957 and did private nursing until 1961. Next she became the vision technician for the Shiawassee County Health Department. She resigned from that position when Marathon Oil Co. transferred her husband to Tonawanda, New York. Hosking did office work for her husband.
After retiring, the couple returned to Owosso.
To this day, Hosking is the chaplain of the VFW Post 4005. Previously, she became the first female commander for VFW Post 4005 in 1995. She also held the position of the first female commander of the Shiawassee County Council VFW, and she served that post as chaplin until she was 102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.