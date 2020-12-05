Man pleads guilty in domestic assault case

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to felony domestic violence during a virtual hearing in 35th Circuit Court, and now faces a possible prison term.
Justin McMillan, 30, was originally charged with one felony count of domestic violence (third offense) in August, following a domestic dispute.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart accepted McMillan’s plea and set sentencing for 8 a.m. Jan. 21.
Sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to 17 months by the prosecutor’s office, but the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Thursday, McMillan admitted to assaulting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.
“I put my hand on my girlfriend’s neck and left,” McMillan said. “She was in my face and intimidating me. It was a reaction. I just did it. I don’t know how to explain it. I was out of control.” He claimed the victim burnt him with a lit cigarette.
McMillan has prior misdemeanor domestic violence convictions in October 2015 and August 2017.
