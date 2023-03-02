CORUNNA — The acrimonious 35th Circuit Court case of a Byron man, Jeffery Whalen, who trapped and killed a cat, which he claims killed his chickens ended with a guilty plea Wednesday after prosecutors, in a surprise move, agreed to reduce the charge against him from a felony count of torturing/killing an animal, to a misdemeanor third-degree attempted torture/killing of an animal.
Whalen’s plea followed intensive negotiations between the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office and Public Defender Doug Corwin. The two offices had previously seemed miles apart in their conception of the case.
In previous remarks, Whalen insisted he was defending his property and would not plead to any felony count, as that would prevent him from owning firearms and hunting in the future.
Whalen’s case made headlines after he personally reached out to the press for positive publicity, apparently on the advice of his lawyer at the time, Charles Fleck, who has since left the Shiawassee Public Defender’s Office.
Corwin said at Wednesday’s hearing that he would not have advised his client to take his story public, and that Fleck had advocated it did so without his (Corwin’s) knowledge.
“I can tell the court that advice of his former counsel, there was contact made with the Argus-Press,” Corwin told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart. “I have advised him that was not in his best interest, and was not authorized by myself, that this was done.”
Corwin then asked Stewart to continue bond in the case, noting the low (zero to 6 months) sentencing guidelines in the case.
“I know it’s a tough call,” Stewart told Whalen. “I know you are firmly are entrenched in your beliefs. I get that. But we have the law. And the law is what the law is.”
Following a negative drug test from Whalen, who is on probation in Cheboygan County for damaging the car of a man convicted of molesting a minor female member of his (Whalen’s), Stewart allowed bond to continue, and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. on April 6.
As Whalen has no prior felony convictions, he will likely receive probation in this case. He declined to comment following Wednesday’s hearing.
