CORUNNA — The acrimonious 35th Circuit Court case of a Byron man, Jeffery Whalen, who trapped and killed a cat, which he claims killed his chickens ended with a guilty plea Wednesday after prosecutors, in a surprise move, agreed to reduce the charge against him from a felony count of torturing/killing an animal, to a misdemeanor third-degree attempted torture/killing of an animal.

Whalen’s plea followed intensive negotiations between the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office and Public Defender Doug Corwin. The two offices had previously seemed miles apart in their conception of the case.

