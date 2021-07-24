Drug use lands Corunna man back in prison

CORUNNA — A Corunna man was sentenced to prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for cutting off his electronic tether, and possession of methamphetamine.
Carey Chapman, 37, will spend at least two years behind bars. He was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and credited with 73 days served in jail.
At the time Chapman cut off his tether, he had been out of prison on a previous charge for 49 days and was on parole. He will have to finish that previous prison term before he begins serving the two-year term imposed Friday.
Stewart told Chapman he could “easily” sentence him to more time, but since Chapman had completed his GED and taken substance abuse counseling during his initial prison term, he would refrain from doing so.
“The fact of the matter is it’s drugs,” Stewart said. “You didn’t hurt anybody. You’re a drug addict. You snipped your tether and did more drugs. That’s what we have.”
Chapman apologized to the court and blamed cutting his tether off on being “scared” prior to receiving his sentence.
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa asked the court to allow some form of rehabilitation and “a tool” as part of any sentence.
“Didn’t we give him a tool?” Stewart asked. “We gave him a tether and he cut it off.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner questioned whether Chapman could function within the law if allowed out of prison.
“As the court points out, we did give him a tool,” Koerner said. “I don’t think he’s capable of being supervised in the community… I don’t think this man can be rehabilitated.”
Chapman has numerous prior felony and misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2006, including driving with a suspended license, larceny, begging, use of a controlled substance, domestic violence, obstructing/delaying a telecommunications device, disturbing the peace, home invasion, and several others.
He has also served two prison sentences, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections website. The first was in 2014, when he was sentenced to at least three years, two months for breaking and entering. The second was in 2018 for one year, five months for drug possession.
