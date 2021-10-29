Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
THE CHAPIN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ham and turkey dinner slated for Nov. 6 has been canceled.
THE OWOSSO BAND BOOSTERS craft show is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at Owosso High School. Vendor spaces are $30. Interested vendors should call or text Janet at (989) 627-2997.
Owosso Redeemer Lutheran Church is hosting craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the church, 2510 N. M-52. Admission is free. Lunch will be available. Vendors may call Terry at (989) 725-5442 or (810) 869-4331 or email office@redeemerowosso.com.
PERRY AMVETS Post 4064 will host a Walleye Fish Fry benefit, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5, at the Post, 601 N. Main St. Meals include coleslaw, french fries and dinner roll. The cost is $9. Beverages are extra. Takeout is available. Proceeds benefit the Perry VFW.
THE ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH Altar Society is hosting a Bingo event at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the gymnasium, 811 E. Oliver St. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. There will be 50/50 drawings and specials for purchase. Refreshments will be available. There will be 20 games for 20 turkeys.
