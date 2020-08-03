SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Dozens of semi-trucks illuminated the streets of Owosso and Corunna Saturday night as part of the Shiawassee County Fair’s annual light parade.
Approximately 115 trucks rumbled out of the fair gates at 9 p.m. Saturday, traveling down State Road into Corunna, west on Corunna Avenue (M-71) to Washington Street in Owosso, and then back east on M-21 to State Road before turning south and finally returning to the fairgrounds.
Several area residents lined the 14-mile parade route, albeit socially distanced, to view the procession. The parade took place despite the cancellation of this year’s fair due to the coronavirus. The fair was originally scheduled for Aug. 9-15.
