Owosso Mayor Eveleth honored at final council meeting

OWOSSO — The public commentary section of Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting saw quite a bit of action — but there weren’t debates over items on the consent agenda, business items or public controversies. Several speakers went to the podium to recognize outgoing Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, who was running his final council meeting Monday.
Eveleth, who has served as Owosso’s mayor since 2016 and on council for 13 1/2 years, is retiring from council once his current term expires on Nov. 14. The City of Owosso, which uses a Council-Manager form of government, will need to elect a new mayor through a nomination and vote process following today’s elections.
Eveleth was recognized with a portrait that will be hung on the walls of Owosso City Hall. Every Owosso mayor since 1964 is currently recognized, per information provided at the meeting.
Eveleth was emotional when addressing attendees and members of council. He referenced when he first ran for council, which he was one of 11 candidates running for four seats.
“I’m not afraid to admit all these years later that I suffered terrible imposter syndrome. Who was I to get a position like this? I spent months (that year) knocking on doors hitting the doors of likely every voter in the city. I remember being surprised at the kindness of the people of the city as I didn’t expect folks to take kindly to their day being interrupted. What I found was that people were genuinely interested in talking about kitchen table issues with regards to their local government,” he said.
Eveleth said he was grateful for those in government that came before him and taught him about leadership, including former Mayor James Capitan.
“I will forever be grateful to the citizens in this city for their continued confidence in my ability to be a voice at the table. It was one of the great honors of my life, that my portrait will hang in the same room as James Capitan.”
Eveleth has been selected unanimously by council to serve as Owosso’s mayor in 2016, 2018 and 2020, something not lost on State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who previously served as the city’s mayor.
“I’m one in four people that can say I voted for you four times. What a pride right now and has been since I did,” Frederick said. Thank you for what you’ve done to honor the office of mayor. Thank you (to council) for recognizing this man’s consenus-based, calm leadership — truly a tribute to the city. Thank you for all the time — 20 bucks a meeting for 13 years — you don’t do it for the plaudits; you do it for the service.”
Members of council also recognized Eveleth.
“It’s been an honor to work along your side,” said Councilmember Nicholas Pidek. “You’ve helped me immensely in this role. It takes a big learning curve to figure out, and you’ve been a source of wisdom and inspiration. You’re such a calm leader — I’ve seen you handle really difficult situations that I’m just like sitting behind my screen biting my nails, and you listen to people and are a model of a really great leader that I have a ton of respect for. You will be sorely missed.”
“I’ve always respected your knowledge and intelligence. I’m the old man, you’re the young guy, and you encouraged me to run,” said Councilman Robert Teich, Jr. “You saw something there that you thought might be good for the city for me to run. I respected you both (Eveleth and Frederick) so much that I decided to run after a couple of days. Getting to know Ben (Frederick) as a mayor and you (Chris Eveleth) as a mayor — what a privilege. I don’t think we’ll have two mayors of such caliber.”
“Chris, these are going to be some tough shoes to fill. You were never an imposter; you’ve been a straight-shooter ever since I’ve known you,” said Councilmember Jerome Haber. “Thank you for your service for 13 1/2 years. You don’t do it for the money. You’re a class act.”
“I just want to say thank you but let you know you’re not off the hook for future service. We’ll still need your guidance on other committees, commissions, future millage drives, bonds — everything. You can get a break, but we expect you back in service,” laughed Councilmember Janae Fear.
