Owosso Mayor Eveleth honored at final council meeting

Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, left, looks on as his portrait that will hang on the walls of Owosso City Hall is unveiled.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The public commentary section of Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting saw quite a bit of action — but there weren’t debates over items on the consent agenda, business items or public controversies. Several speakers went to the podium to recognize outgoing Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, who was running his final council meeting Monday.

Eveleth, who has served as Owosso’s mayor since 2016 and on council for 13 1/2 years, is retiring from council once his current term expires on Nov. 14. The City of Owosso, which uses a Council-Manager form of government, will need to elect a new mayor through a nomination and vote process following today’s elections.

