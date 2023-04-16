Class of 15 passes practical certification test to become local firefighters

Courtesy PhotoLocal firefighter trainees pause for a picture after completing their practical certification test earlier this month.

SHIAWASSEE AREA — When it comes to firefighters, more is better. So it’s good news that a new cadre will be swelling the first-responder ranks very soon

Recently, 15 students, sponsored by a handful of fire departments in and around Shiawassee County, completed one of the final steps necessary to become a state-certified firefighter, after they took an International Fire Service Training Association-sponsored class taught by Chad Nickels.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.