Class of 15 passes practical certification test to become local firefighters

SHIAWASSEE AREA — When it comes to firefighters, more is better. So it’s good news that a new cadre will be swelling the first-responder ranks very soon
Recently, 15 students, sponsored by a handful of fire departments in and around Shiawassee County, completed one of the final steps necessary to become a state-certified firefighter, after they took an International Fire Service Training Association-sponsored class taught by Chad Nickels.
Nickels has served as a Perry Area Fire Rescue firefighter for 25 years and has taught firefighter certification classes locally for 15.
He explained the process by which would-be flame battlers learn the ropes of the life-saving business — how they are sponsored and hired by fire departments in the county, complete six months of training, and then take written and practical tests to become certified firefighters.
The practical test typically takes five hours and sees candidates complete 12 different stations testing their search and rescue skills, ladder skills, water operation and entry techniques.
The practical test the 15 local firefighter candidates passed was hosted by the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, and Nickels said that everyone passed with flying colors.
Now, many are waiting on the results of their written test — though some have already received good news. Nickels said his firefighters-in-training almost always pass the written test, and he doesn’t expect any issues this time around.
Nickels praised the community spirit possessed by his trainees.
“These people have made the decision to give back and to serve the communities they live in,” he said. “It’s very important that they have the proper training so when they show up on any type of emergency, they know what they need to do to help people and to keep themselves safe.”
He noted that firefighter numbers have dwindled nationwide in recent years, making it extra important to grow the ranks whenever possible.
Indeed, data compiled by the National Fire Prevention Association showed that the number of firefighters in the U.S. in 2020 was 1,041,200 (between career and volunteer firefighters) — the lowest number since 1991.
The newly certified firefighters (assuming successful results on the written test) are:
n Owosso Township Fire Department: Douglas Kline and Dante Petrarca
n Albee Township Fire Department (Saginaw County): Matthew Vaugh
n Venice Township Fire Department: Deborah Whit
n Durand Fire Department: Adam Witherel
n Mt. Morris Township Fire Department (Genesee County): Joe Nag
n Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department: Vincent Labrecque, Blain Hal
n Maple Grove Fire Department (Saginaw County): Eric Hit
n Perry Area Fire Rescue: Emily King, Justin James, James Coleman, Matthew Carpenter and Kyle Atkin
n Hazelton Township Fire Department: Mat Benham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.