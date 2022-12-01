CORUNNA — The jury trial for a Morrice man accused of trying to meet a teenage girl for sex ended in a surprise mistrial Wednesday, and prosecutors could potentially try him again on the same charges.
Timothy Shively’s felony trial began Tuesday with testimony from several law enforcement officers, but Judge Matthew Stewart declared a mistrial when evidentiary issues arose with the manner in which Shively’s phone was analyzed.
Prosecutors can bring the charges against Shively, but it is unclear whether they plan to do so.
Shively was charged with child sexually abusive commercial activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, all felonies.
The charges arise from a May 20 Shiawassee Human Oppression Team (SHOT) “decoy” operation, in which a supposedly 15-year-old girl posted an online ad for sexual services.
Testimony from the trial indicated that Shively allegedly traveled to a Bennington Township residence to meet the girl for sex, and was arrested when he arrived.
According to online court records, Shively was charged in June, but was not arraigned until July.
Shively pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen.
Shively’s case was bound over to circuit court Aug. 19, and he previously rejected a plea agreement offered by prosecutors.
