CHESANING — Chesaning Union Schools is reconfiguring its bus routes to accomodate students amid a shortage of full-time bus drivers, according to district officials.
In a recorded message to parents Thursday evening, Transportation Director Mike Matsumiya said the changes will take effect Monday.
“Due to the shortage of regular school bus drivers, route 29 is going away. Those stops have been distributed among several other routes, routes 2, 12, 16, 20, 22 and 26,” Matsumiya said. “I know some of the bus stop times are going to come as a shock to some of you, but this is the only way to add students to already established bus routes.”
The shortage of drivers is not a problem unique to Chesaning, Matsumiya said via phone Friday, as districts nationwide are currently grappling with the issue.
He added that a reason for the shortage could be attributed to the hours, as full-time drivers are expected to conduct morning and afternoon runs, but they are off in between while students are in school.
Going forward, Matsumiya welcomes anyone interested in driving for the district to apply through the central office. Prior experience is not required, he said, as the district will cover the cost of the necessary training.
Following the recorded message to parents Thursday, Matsumiya noted that he’s already received several calls from individuals intersted in applying.
“We’re just trying to find drivers that will dedicate themselves to our kids and our community,” Matsumiya said.
For more information, contact the transportation department at (989) 845-3665.
In addition to regular business hours, a team of drivers will be at the bus garage from 8 a.m. until noon today to answer any questions, Matsumiya said.
